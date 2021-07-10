The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Undersheriff Shannon Dicus to serve as sheriff/coroner/public administrator for the remaining 18 months of retiring Sheriff John McMahon’s final term.
Sheriff McMahon announced last month that he would retire on July 16 after 36 years in the sheriff’s department, with more than eight of those years as sheriff.
The board was obligated to appoint someone to complete Sheriff McMahon’s term after determining that a special election would not be possible prior to the June 2022 sheriff’s election, said a county spokesman.
In 11 months, voters will decide who will serve as sheriff for four years, starting in January 2023.
“Undersheriff Dicus clearly led the field of applicants in experience and knowledge,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “He has overseen or served within virtually every division in the department.”
Supervisor Hagman said the county needed someone who was ready to step into the role of sheriff in nine days.
Undersheriff Dicus joined the department in 1991 after serving in the U.S. Army as a military police officer and with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police in Loma Linda.
He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cal State San Bernardino and a master’s degree in communications from Cal Baptist University.
