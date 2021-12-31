The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the Housing Element at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The housing plan is required to be updated every eight years through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
A key part of the plan is the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) which determines the number of housing units needed to be built, including very low, low, moderate, and above moderate-income levels.
Chino has been mandated to build 6,978 housing units on vacant, underused, and city-owned plots of land, with more than 3,300 deemed low or very low income.
On Nov. 3, the HCD provided a 12-page letter to the city containing revisions to comply with the state’s housing law.
Those changes have been incorporated into the plan that will be discussed at the meeting.
In other business, the council will discuss changes to the city’s user fees and costs for city services.
