The City of Chino invites the community to a modified Halloween Spooktacular 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-through trunk-or-treat. There is no admission charge.
Residents will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.
Events include a scavenger hunt, spooky tunnel, and various stations providing treats where attendants will wear masks and gloves.
Residents may decorate their vehicles for a chance to win a prize.
Trick or treaters will hold their bag or bucket out of the car window to receive treats.
Participants must wear face coverings when their car window is down.
Winners of contests will be contacted after the event to pick up prizes.
Registration for Chino residents opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 and non-resident registration opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Booth vendors are being sought to pass out candy, treats, and promotional information and coupons.
They may not sell their products.
To register for the free event, visit cityofchino.org/halloween.
