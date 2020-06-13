Chino High Valedictorian Megan Mirolla will attend Cal State San Bernardino and plans to work as a food scientist. She is a member of the National Honors Society and California Scholarship Federation and was captain of the girls’ soccer, cross country, and track and field teams. A Girl Scout of 13 years, Megan was also a volunteer at God’s Pantry Food Bank and for eight years at Isaiah’s Rock Food Bank.
Chino High Salutatorian Sharon Lee will major in computer engineering at UC Irvine.
