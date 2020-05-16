Police in Chino Hills arrested a 40-year-old man May 8 on suspicion of stabbing another man during an argument in the 3100 block of Wildwood Court in Chino Hills.
The unidentified victim is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital, Deputy E. Cordero and Detective S. Kessler said in a news release last Saturday morning.
Yunhua Rong, a Chino Hills resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem.
Bail is set at $1 million, jail records show.
Sheriff’s dispatchers began receiving several calls around 4:40 p.m. and found a victim outside the home with an apparent stab wound to his head. “Deputies learned that Mr. Rong used a large kitchen knife to stab the victim in the head following an argument,” the news release stated. “Other children and adults were inside the residence during the assault.”
None of the other residents were injured during the attack and are cooperating with the investigation.
