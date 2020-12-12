I solemnly swear

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman (left) administers the oath of office to Councilwoman Cynthia Moran and Councilman Art Bennett during Tuesday’s Chino Hills council meeting. The two were re-elected to the council on Nov. 3. Mr. Hagman was a former Chino Hills parks and recreation commissioner, mayor, and state assemblyman. He now lives in Chino.
