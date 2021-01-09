Chino Valley Fire District Chief Tim Shackelford told the Chino City Council on Tuesday that ambulance delays have gotten worse during the pandemic.
He recommended that COVID patients seek care first through their primary doctor or urgent care facility before calling 911.
The fire chief said 911 call volume has increased over 100 percent in recent days and ambulance traffic has been diverted throughout the county in the last 10 to 12 days.
Ambulance diversion means that those who call 911 with serious emergencies can’t be transferred in a timely manner to be seen by hospital staff, he said.
The chief said ambulances at some hospitals have been backed up for hours waiting for service.
Hospitals are requesting on-site support from the fire department’s emergency medical technicians, he said.
Chief Shackelford said a new program in San Bernardino County is being pushed out now to triage 911 calls.
The new Emergency Community Nurse System will help improve ambulance response time on life-threatening calls, he said.
With the new system, when someone calls 911 with a non-life threatening issue, the call will be handled by a nurse who will ask follow-up questions to determine the level of help the person needs.
The nurses, who are trained as dispatchers, will eventually be staffed at the Rialto dispatch service center, but during the pandemic they will work off site, the chief said.
Some calls will be handled by nurses in Reno, Nevada, where the program has been fully implemented, the chief said.
In response to concerns expressed by Mayor Eunice Ulloa, the fire chief said a high-level call such as a heart attack would not be transferred and will receive an immediate response
He also said that a backup ambulance was recently purchased by the department.
