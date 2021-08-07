It’s not a trail or a park but a drought-tolerant landscape project that has become a meditation garden for some.
Six years ago, the City of Chino Hills began removing grassy areas not being used by the public to plant waterwise landscaping.
One site was a 1.3-acre swath of grass on the west side of Eucalyptus Avenue, north of Rancho Hills Drive.
The public works department took a special interest in the job and transformed the land into a garden of pathways, plants, and trees including California wildrose, Coastal live oaks, rockrose, California sycamores and beautiful pines.
Concrete picnic tables were added and the trees have matured over the years to provide a shady area for visitors.
Neighbors from the adjacent Rancho Hills development have walking access to the garden, but there is no direct vehicle access to the site.
Residents driving west on Eucalyptus Avenue toward Rancho Hills Drive may have passed it hundreds of time without knowing it’s there.
The garden became the favorite of former public works director Nadeem Majaj who told the community he visited it often for its tranquility.
Sean O’Connor, the city’s maintenance and operations manager, said some of the staff refer to the garden as “Nadeem’s Garden.”
There is no accommodation for parking because it wasn’t intended as a park or facility, he said. The city used rebate funding from the Metropolitan Water District and Inland Empire Utilities Agency for the project.
