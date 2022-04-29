Two people, a 30-year-old motorcyclist from Ontario and a 69-year-old man from Chino, were killed in an early-morning crash Friday at Central and Francis avenues in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
Officers were called at 12:12 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle and a sedan colliding in the intersection, police said in a statement Friday morning.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue and collided with the sedan as it was turning northbound on Central Avenue from eastbound Francis Avenue,” the statement read.
The motorcyclist, identified as Roberto Huizar-Pineda of Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Sedan, David Hur of Chino, was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where he died, police said.
Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Officer A. Courtney in the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (909) 334-3170 or email acourtney@chinopd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.