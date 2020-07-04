Four Girl Scouts from troops in Chino and Chino Hills used their leadership skills to make positive changes in their local communities, and even as far as Mexico.
In pursuit of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the four girls addressed needs in their community through the following projects:
●Amelia Anasis of Chino worked to address access to literacy by establishing a local library in San Vicente located in Baja, Mexico. Her efforts brought 830 books for local community members of all ages.
●Lindsey Pacela of Chino Hills formed a team of volunteers to create a series of podcasts that included interviews and discussions about high school experiences, mental health, politics, world news and entertainment.
●Alexis Buss of Eastvale created a project at Liberty Elementary School to support and incorporate the school garden into the school community. She created a series of water conservation lessons and tips as well as a program to engage incoming students in their school garden effort for the future.
●Frankie Phillips of Eastvale worked to support a local animal rescue shelter by constructing about 20 above ground beds to help improve conditions for animals as they were awaiting adoption.
The Girl Scout Gold Award is a national award with significant standards that elevate a girl’s leadership skills, creativity, value, and efforts to make the world a better place.
Earning the Gold Award requires spending at least 80 hours planning and implementing a challenging, large-scale project that is innovative, engages others, and has a lasting impact on its targeted community.
The prestigious award recognizes Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts—girls in ninth through 12th grades—for outstanding accomplishments in leadership, community service, career planning and personal development.
Nationwide, only six percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award. Approximately one million Girl Scouts have earned their Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.
Girls who earn their Gold Award can qualify for college scholarships and national service awards.
