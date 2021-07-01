Four men and a woman were cited and released on suspicion of possessing dangerous fireworks in June in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department announced this week.
Ryan Mayon, 39, of Pomona; Luis Cordova, 29, of San Bernardino; Randy Garcia, 36, of Corona; Amanda Rosales, 33, of Hesperia; and Carlos Garcia, 25, of Mira Loma received the citations during a Chino Hills Police Multiple Enforcement Team fireworks enforcement operation, said Sgt. Randy Naquin.
Mr. Mayon was cited for possession of 45 pounds of illegal fireworks, Mr. Cordova for 60 pounds, Mr. Garcia for 30 pounds, Ms. Rosales for 40 pounds, and Mr. Garcia for 99 pounds of illegal fireworks, the sergeant said.
The five people were released at the scenes of their arrests.
“The illegal fireworks were taken for destruction,” Sgt. Naquin said.
In Chino, Chino Police reported they have confiscated nearly 300 pounds of illegal fireworks during the past several weeks.
Illegal fireworks are those that are not registered with the California State Marshal, blow up, or fly.
To report illegal fireworks in Chino Hills, call the Chino Hills Police dispatch center at (909) 465-6837.
In Chino, call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
