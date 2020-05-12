Protest vote fails to defeat sewer hikes in Chino Hills
By Marianne Napoles
Chino Hills water customers submitted 6,802 protest ballots against sewer rate hikes imposed by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), falling short of the 11,060 needed to defeat the increases that will take place over the next five years.
The sewer fee will go up from the current rate of $20 per month to $21.22 per month in July 2021.
The amount does not include the city’s operation and maintenance fee charge of $7.20 per month.
The IEUA sewage treatment fee appears on the city's monthly utility bill along with water and trash fees.
The ballots were tabulated by public finance consultant Koppel & Gruber and announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The Prop. 218 process was approved by voters in 1996, which established the “majority protest” process.
Consultant Lyn Gruber said 871 protest ballots did not count because they were not properly filled out, and 574 protests of the 28,355 that were mailed, were returned as undeliverable.
She said the city would have needed to receive 11,060 ballots to stop the rate increase, which is the 50 percent plus one threshold.
Mayor Art Bennett pointed out that even if the 871 invalid ballots were valid, and 574 were returned as protest ballots, it still would not have reached the threshold.
The IEUA, a wastewater treatment agency that provides sewer utility services to Chino Hills and other cities, imposed a 3 percent increase that was to have gone into effect in July, and another 3 percent increase in July 2021.
However, the agency last week voted to defer the first year’s increase for 12 months because of the economic hardships caused by coronavirus.
Mayor Bennett pointed out that the increase in July 2021 will amount to 6.1 percent because of compounding.
To avoid another costly Prop. 218 process, city staff recommended the adoption of rates for a five-year period that included the IEUA’s 3 percent increases for the first two years, and an amount up to 10 percent for each of the three subsequent years.
The city historically seeks rate increase in five-year increments because of the election costs but the 10 percent amounts chosen by the city serve as placeholders pending future IUEA action, according to city officials.
