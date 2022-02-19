The Chino Hills City Council is prepared to select a final map out of more than 15 maps proposing new boundaries for the five districts.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The council will also consider the Rancho Cielito project and a Prop. 218 notice for trash rate increases.
Maps
Every 10 years, local governments use census data to redraw district lines reflecting new population data. This process, called redistricting, ensures each council district has nearly equal populations while considering demographics and communities of interest.
The redistricting process determines which neighborhoods are grouped together for the purpose of electing a councilmember.
Rancho Cielito
The council will also discuss Rancho Cielito where 354 apartments are proposed around Lake Los Serranos at the mobilehome park on Pipeline Avenue.
The project was approved by the Chino Hills Planning Commission but three mobilehome park residents asked the council to consider the impacts on wildlife and traffic, and also asked that it become a senior housing project.
Trash hikes
The council will also consider a Prop. 218 mail-in ballot election to be held in May to increase trash rates to $26.25 per month in time for USA Waste of California to begin trash service July 1. The rates would increase every year for the next five years, according to the contract agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.