The City of Chino Hills is known for its beautiful parks and the list of completed improvement projects for fiscal year 2019-20 explains why.
Maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor gave a presentation to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Wednesday night complete with photographs of parks and facilities that have been enhanced.
Some of the work included the slope replanting of Alterra Park that he described as employee Luther Martin’s brainchild, turf renovation at Vila Borba Dog Park, playground equipment replacement with the popular rope climber at Mystic Canyon and Butterfield parks and the deck and ladder at Grand Avenue Park, and turf renovation and fence installation at Fairfield Ranch Park.
Drought tolerant landscaping replaced grass at Hunters Hills Park, the Chino Hills Skate Park, English Trail, Skyview Park, Community Park, and two areas at Cinnamon Park.
A walking path and citrus trees were added to a turf replacement project at a formerly bare city lot in Green Valley.
Mr. O’Connor discussed upcoming projects including the resurfacing of the English Springs Park basketball court, lights replacement at Oak Ridge Park, field renovation at Los Serranos Park, playground resurfacing of Vellano and Fairfield Ranch parks, railroad tie steps and accent planting at Oak Ridge Park, and tree planting on the Fairfield Ranch median and the Bayberry Drive/Valle Vista Avenue loop parkways.
