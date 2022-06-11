The City of Chino will spend $475,000 to redesign and expand the administration department at city hall.
The city council voted on the expansion during a workshop on May 17 to discuss the status of the 2021-2022 goals and the administration department office redesign.
The workshop preceded the council meeting.
City officials said the expansion is needed because of anticipated growth and recent personnel changes.
“Personally, I would like to move this along as soon as possible; we’ve needed this redesign for a long time,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said. “We are anticipating a new city manager pretty soon and I think it would be a good idea to get this done sooner than later.”
The administration office currently has eight office spaces, and the project will add three more. The area currently has four workstations and one more will be added, Community Services Director Linda Reich said.
The expansion also calls for a conference room that can be used by the council and administrative staff, she said.
The project is estimated to take nine months, she added.
“Once we have approval from the council, we’ll bring the architect on to start looking closely,” Ms. Reich said. “This is an estimate based on current construction costs.”
Mayor Ulloa said she liked the design because it provided more security and privacy for the city manager and council offices.
