Both cities of Chino Hills and Chino will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Chino Hills is inviting residents to sign up for a neighborhood event by Monday, July 12 at chinohills.org/nationalnightout.
The anti-crime event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods holding barbecues and potlucks.
Chino has sent registration forms to past participating neighborhoods. Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police (909) 364-2000.
