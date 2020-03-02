Chino police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday afternoon in the 12800 block of Mountain Avenue in Chino.
The victim’s name, age or city of residence is not currently known, said Chino Police Sgt. Mike Infusino.
“Officers, along with the Chino Valley Fire District, located a deceased male with apparent trauma to his body,” Sgt. Infusino said Monday morning. “Based upon the evidence at the scene, the Chino Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and is investigating this suspicious death.”
He added Chino police detectives and the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office will work to determine the man’s cause of death.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Infusino at 334-3066 or email at minfusino@chinopd.org.
(More details will be released as they become available).
