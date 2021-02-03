Search warrants served by the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in five arrests early Wednesday morning, including a 30-year-old man from Chino on suspicion of possession and distributing child pornography.
Juan Steven Lomeli was arrested at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park at 5925 Riverside Drive in Chino at 7:30 a.m. and was booked on $35,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County Jail records.
Also arrested were Michael Boulanger, 39; Jesus Velazuez, 48; Nelson Calixto Pu Vincente, 31; and Andrew Campos Munoz, 28, according to Fontana Police.
City of residences for those four suspects were not immediately available, but the search warrants were also served at homes in Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, police said.
“Detectives seized multiple electronic devices,” Fontana Police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located.
Anyone with information can email the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at jmoyer@fontana.org; jdrodriguez@fontana.org; or hkouroubacalis@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.