Chino Hills resident Carson Ruhnke,

For his Eagle Scout project, Chino Hills resident Carson Ruhnke, 14, of Eastvale Troop 251, built several music panels such as this one pictured Oct. 3 at Loving Savior of the Hills Preschool. Carson, who plays piano and trombone, put in over 280 hours into his project which also included installing a mound slide and succulent plants in the playground at his former school.       

