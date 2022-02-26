Food for Life Ministry will host a food giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave. (north of Philadelphia Street) in Chino.
Anyone receiving food must wear a face covering and show identification. Participants are being asked to social distance.
“We continue to see great needs, but we still have ample supplies of food to give out,” said Food for Life co-founder Cindy Vande Steeg. “We don’t want anyone to go hungry.”
Food for Life Ministry distributes food from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Families may receive food once a week.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
