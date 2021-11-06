Using CARES Act funding, the City of Chino Hills is offering another round of business grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Included are home-based businesses that are now eligible to apply, unlike in the previous rounds.
The city council on Oct. 12 voted to continue the grant program to help businesses in Chino Hills cover rent and payroll expenses.
Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Nov. 8 and ending Monday, Nov. 22.
Businesses can qualify by either being a low-income business owner through the Microenterprise Grant Program or pledging to retain at least one full-time low-income employee for at least two years through the Small Business Grant Program.
A microenterprise business is considered a business that employs five or fewer employees, including the business owner, and a small business is considered a business that employs 35 or less employees, including the business owner.
To be eligible, businesses must be an existing for-profit business within the City of Chino Hills as of Jan. 1, 2020 and have a current business license.
The city has received a total of $659,008 in CARES Act community development block grant funding.
Through the micro and small business grant programs launched in September 2020, a total of $410,000 in grant money was awarded to help 63 businesses in Chino Hills.
For this current cycle, a total of $229,596 is available to award $5,000 to $10,000 to small businesses with 35 or fewer employees.
Businesses interested in applying can review program guidelines, eligibility requirements, and download an application online at chinohills.org/business grant.
Those who need assistance on the application process may call the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2710.
