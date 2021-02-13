Police in Chino arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday morning about 12 hours after a shot was fired from a handgun during a fight involving several people in the 5000 block of G Street in Chino.
No injuries were reported, according to Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Sergio Sandoval of Chino was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a license, county jail records show.
He has since been released on bail, records indicate.
Police were called at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight where one person fired a handgun, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“All subjects involved in the fight had left the location, however, officers located evidence of shooting,” the sergeant said. “They searched the area for any possible victims and did not locate any.”
Officers learned the suspect was driving his car on G Street when a man stopped him and an argument took place.
“Mr. Sandoval exited his vehicle and became involved in a physical altercation with several subjects. During the fight, Mr. Sandoval produced a handgun and fired one shot in the direction of the subjects,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Police tracked down the suspect at 7 a.m. at his home in the 12800 block of Yorba Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.