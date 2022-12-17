CrossPoint
Church
The church will celebrate a candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and a 9:30 a.m. service on Christmas Day. The church is located at 6950 Central Ave. Visit crosspointchino.org.
Loving Savior
of the Hills
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and a traditional service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. The church is located at 14816 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 597-2948.
St. Paul
the Apostle
The church will celebrate Christmas Eve with a children’s liturgy at 4 p.m. in the church and at Maher Hall, a Christmas vigil at 7 p.m. in the church and Maher Hall, a Christmas vigil in Spanish at 9 p.m., and midnight Mass at 12 a.m. in the church.
Christmas Day masses will be held at 9 a.m. in the church, 11 a.m. in the church and Maher Hall, 1 p.m. in the church, and a Spanish service at 1 p.m. in Maher Hall. There will be no 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Masses.
The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will be celebrated during Saturday and Sunday Masses on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 following the regular Mass schedule.
The church is at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: (909) 465-5503 or visit sptacc.org.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. A Spanish-language service will be held in the chapel at 6 p.m. Christmas morning services will be held at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m., with a Spanish-language service at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel.
Children’s ministry for infants through sixth grade is available during all services.
Outdoor seating and sign language is also available.
Visit calvaryccv.org or call (909) 464-8255.
Inland Hills
Church
The theme “Upside Down Christmas” will be included in the Christmas services at Inland Hills Church in Chino at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23; and at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Doors will open 20 minutes before each service.
Childcare is available for infants through kindergarten.
The church is located at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
Visit inlandhills.com/Christmas or call (909) 393-1577.
