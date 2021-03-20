More than 100 parcels have been proposed by a housing consultant for high-density housing in the city of Chino to comply with state mandates.
The city has been ordered to build a total of 6,978 housing units over the next eight years of which almost 49 percent is “affordable” housing which the city can satisfy by zoning properties for 30 dwelling units per acre.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked staff to work with consultant Nick Chen to identify the most workable locations, or “low hanging fruit” and include them on a rubric for future discussions.
The mayor asked Nick Ligouri, the director of development services, to include larger lots, sites that can be easily graduated in density, and existing neighborhoods that are already developed.
“We need to identify areas where housing will be cohesive,” she said.
She requested “directed focus” on major corridors such as Ramona, Central, and Euclid avenues and Chino Hills Parkway.
Councilmember Marc Lucio raised the issue of housing developments around existing transit.
Mr. Ligouri said the state considers future transit areas that are likely to be developed by 2045.
“The state is asking us to get ahead of the transit,” he said. Mr. Ligouri said about 27 acres in the Preserve area are open for development.
CrossPoint Church
Land owned by CrossPoint Church, at 6950 Edison Ave., was on the list of identified properties.
Mayor Ulloa said the church contacted the city about its plans to develop the property to provide amenities to the community. CrossPoint Church lead pastor Don Porter said he was not aware that property was under consideration by the city for housing.
The pastor said he had preliminary talks with the city about building a sports facility with soccer and softball fields and other options for the neighborhood.
He would consider an exploration phase of housing if he was approached by the city, he said.
Pastor Porter said he is subleasing almost 12 undeveloped acres, which is half of the church’s total property, to a farmer and a trucking company through the end of this year.
Overlay zone
A zoning concept called “30 density overlay” that would allow commercial properties to keep its zone designation while allowing high density was also discussed.
Mr. Liguori described the overlay as a new idea that might be a better approach for the city.
Planning Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz said he supports the idea because it doesn’t “lock the property owner” into a high density housing zone.
He suggested it should be added to sites with shopping areas that need revitalization.
Residents Larry Walker and Stubbie Barr spoke in support of the 30 density overlay zone.
The overlay will be included on the next housing list for applicable properties.
Prison area
The state has identified 70 acres of property at the California Institution for Men as surplus.
Mr. Ligouri said about 10 acres, or 250 units can be used as affordable housing, but he didn’t think the state would allow the units to be counted towards Chino’s housing requirements.
Representatives
State Senator Connie Leyva and Assemblyman Freddy Rodriguez, who both represent Chino, received letters from the city council stating that the mandated housing erodes local control.
The council asked Senator Leyva and Assemblyman Rodriguez to participate in the housing workshops.
The letters are included in the March 18 agenda at cityofchino.org.
Mayor Ulloa said residents who have concerns about the issue should contact their representatives.
The timeline for the housing element includes a final draft in May, city council approval by July, and public hearings in September and October for final approval.
