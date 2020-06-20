Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keith Avinger

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keith Avinger, a 2015 Chino High graduate, sprays down a life ring aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. 

