The Chino Valley school district is seeking residents who live within district boundaries to apply for an at-large open position on the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee beginning July 1 to complete the two-year term of Don Bridge who was elected to the school board.
The nine-member committee meets several times a year to review expenditure and construction reports produced to ensure bond revenues are allocated in compliance with the voter approved measure.
The committee informs the public of expenditures through an annual written report.
Applications are available at chino.k12.ca.us.
Submit to Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent, facilities, planning and operations, greg_stachura@chino.k12.ca.us.
Information: 628-1202, ext. 1200.
