Expanded testing for asymptomatic patients at the California Institution for Men in Chino has led to a significant increase in number of inmates testing positive for coronavirus this week, but the number does not mean there’s a new outbreak, prison spokesman Lt. Thomas Lopez said Monday.
Four inmates at the Chino prison have died from complications of COVID-19, including three this week. The first inmate died April 19, state prison officials reported.
“The testing data will help us identify who is negative and help us identify better medical care and housing needs for those who are positive,” Lt. Lopez said. “We intend to continue expanding the testing at our institution to aide in our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response.”
State numbers on Friday morning showed 332 inmates at the California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave., have tested positive for coronavirus, which is the nearly triple the highest number of any men’s, women’s, or youth facility in the state.
On May 1, 113 CIM inmates tested positive.
Approximately 736 inmates have been tested, according to state numbers on Friday morning.
At the California Institution for Women in Chino, four inmates and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate has recovered.
“Currently, the turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is approximately 48 to 72 hours, but we are actively working with state public health partners and other external stakeholders to enhance our rapid-response testing capabilities,” Lt. Lopez said. “This will greatly contribute to our ability to make rapidly-informed decisions regarding housing, staffing and treatment to keep all those who live and work in our state prisons safe.”
Although the majority of inmates testing positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic, or not showing any signs of illness, the number of inmates requiring hospitalization is not being released by the California Correctional Health Care Services, the lieutenant said.
Officials at the California Institution for Men are increasing physical distancing measures to help keep inmates safe.
Additional temporary housing spaces have been set up with bathrooms, showers, portable water, temperature-controlled air conditioners and lighting.
“This housing space is accommodating approximately 60 individuals in separated cohort groups to promote physical distancing. Additionally, housing units that were not currently occupied have been prepared to house individuals,” Lt. Lopez said.
The Chino prison has 332 of the 462 inmates in the state testing positive for coronavirus, according to state numbers.
There are 111 inmates at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster, 11 inmates at the California Men’s Colony, two inmates at Centinela State Prison and one inmate each at North Kern State Prison and Substance Abuse Treatment Facility.
Twenty inmates at the Lancaster facility have recovered along with one each at the North Kern State Prison and Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, numbers show.
Out of the more than 2,000 inmates who have received coronavirus tests, 736 are housed at the California Institution for Men and 28 are housed at the California Institution for Women.
Staff numbers
Forty-eight California Institution for Men employees have self-reported to the state that they have tested positive for coronavirus, the most at any state prison. As of Friday, 19 of those employees have returned to work.
State numbers show 172 staff members at 29 prison facilities or worksites have tested positive for coronavirus, including 36 at the Lancaster facility.
Eighty-three employees, including nine employees at Lancaster have recovered and returned to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.