Pastor Paul Cho of Chino Valley Chinese Church said he is grateful that the word got out about the meal bags his parishioners are giving away every Tuesday.
Last week, at least 120 vehicles passed through the church at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue, receiving 200 meals.
More than 150 produce boxes were given away in one and a half hours, the pastor said.
The church is giving away meal bags with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
Bags of fruits and vegetables, including locally grown avocados, lemons and more are also being distributed.
The program is sponsored by the Oro Grande School District in the high desert.
Information: Pastor Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
