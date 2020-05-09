Water customers in Chino Hills will not see a 3 percent sewer rate increase on their utility bills in July.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) board on Wednesday voted to defer the adjustment for 12 months because of the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
The board’s decision will not affect the Prop. 218 protest ballot process that is currently underway in the city of Chino Hills, but if the rate increase is approved, it will not go into effect until July 2021.
For the increase to be defeated, a majority of customers would need to submit their protest ballots to the city.
So far, every Prop. 218 election held in Chino Hills has failed to produce enough votes to defeat the increases.
Ballots were mailed to residents in March and the deadline to submit them to city hall is Tuesday, May 12 by the end of the online council meeting that begins at 7 p.m.
The Prop. 218 process was approved by voters in 1996, which established the “majority protest” process.
If the majority of parcel owners protest the proposed rate increase, the city cannot pass on the increase.
Steve Elie, who represents Chino Hills on the IEUA board, pointed out that the increase (if approved) will be 6 percent in July 2021 because of the deferral.
“We’re not going to compound the problem by not bringing it to where it should be in 2021,” Mr. Elie said. “It would have been a 3 percent increase in July, but it will be 6 percent in 2021 because we held the line.”
Two vs. five
In November 2019, the IEUA board voted for a 60-cent monthly rate increase in fiscal year 20-21 and 62 cents in fiscal year 21-22, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
“The city collects this charge from customers on the utility bill,” she said. “This charge is passed on by the IEUA.”
Mrs. Cattern said the city moved forward with a Prop. 218 process seeking authority for a five-year period that included the 3 percent approved by the IEUA for the first two years, and 10 percent for each of the three subsequent years.
“Historically, the City has sought rate increases in five-year increments due to the costs associated with conducting the protest ballot process, which is approximately $31,000,” she said.
The increases in years three, four, and five reflect the maximum increase and serve as placeholders pending future IEUA action, Mrs. Cattern said.
Mr. Elie said Chino Hills city staff made the decision to include an increase of up to 10 percent in the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 to avoid another costly Prop. 218 election.
He said he would not support a 10 percent increase in the three subsequent years.
Mr. Elie said he seconded the motion made by fellow board member Michael Camacho during Wednesday’s IEUA meeting.
He said IEUA staff asked for a six-month deferral but after discussion and hearing from residents, the board put it off for a year, despite the possibility that it would cause a $2 million revenue shortfall in the next fiscal year.
“While we need to be fiscally prudent and continue to be able to borrow money at favorable rates and keep operating, these uncertain times dictated that we take this step now,” he said. “These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary efforts.”
Mr. Elie said the board will attempt to find ways to cut or defer projects and expenses without affecting services or the public’s assets “of which we are the caretakers/managers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.