Ball signs extension with Hornets for up to $260 million

It could wind up as one of the richest contracts in NBA history.
LaMelo Ball, youngest of the Ball brothers from Chino Hills, agreed to a five-year rookie maximum contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets Thursday afternoon that could pay the 21-year-old a total of $260 million through the 2028-29 season.
Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was the 2020-21 NBA’s Rookie of the Year and was named an Eastern Conference All-Star in 2021-22.
Last season, he was limited to 36 games after suffering a fractured ankle but was averaging career highs in points per game (23.3.), assists (8.4) and minutes per game (35.2).
In 162 career games, Ball averaged 19.4 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
Ball is one of four players taken in the 2020 NBA Draft class who signed rookie maximum contract extensions with their respective teams during the offseason.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, the top overall pick in that year’s draft, Indiana Pacers’ guard Tyrese Haliburton, the 12th pick, and Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane, the 30th pick, each reportedly signed similar contracts worth up to $260 million in the past week. The $260 million contracts currently rank third all-time in the league, trailing the $276 million contract signed in July 2022 by Nikola Jokic who last month led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA title.
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal ranks second with his $261 million contract signed prior to last season.
Ball played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Chino Hills High School before leaving the school at age 16 to pursue a professional basketball career in Europe.
His freshmen season at Chino Hills High featured him with his older brothers — Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball — along with forward Eli Scott and center Onyeka Okongwu leading the Huskies to a 35-0 season and gave the school its first CIF-Southern Section and CIF State boys’ basketball championships.
Oldest brother Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and Okongwu was selected three picks behind LaMelo Ball in the 2020 draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Neither Scott nor LiAngelo Ball were drafted but play professional basketball. Scott competes with the MBK Handlova in the Slovak Basketball League and LiAngelo Ball is a member of the Charlotte Swarm in the NBA’s G-League.
Ongoing knee issues will keep Lonzo Ball off the court through at least the 2023-24 season, Bulls officials announced this week.
The 6-foot-6 point guard last played Jan. 14, 2022 and has undergone three surgeries, the team announced.
Ball signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans prior to his trade to the Bulls.
He played two seasons with the Lakers and two seasons with the Pelicans and earned a combined $33.4 million during those four years.
Ball was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans in June 2019 in the move that saw Anthony Davis sent to the Lakers.
