Ball signs extension with Hornets for up to $260 million

LaMelo Ball, pictured here from the 2021-22 season, agreed to a five-year max extension contract Thursday worth up to $260 million with the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise which drafted the Chino Hills resident with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

It could wind up as one of the richest contracts in NBA history.

LaMelo Ball, youngest of the Ball brothers from Chino Hills, agreed to a five-year rookie maximum contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets Thursday afternoon that could pay the 21-year-old a total of $260 million through the 2028-29 season.

