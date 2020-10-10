Businesses in Chino Hills with five or fewer employees, including the owner, have until Monday, Oct. 12 to apply for a $5,000 grant from the City of Chino Hills through the CARES Act.
The city is working on a plan to provide grants for businesses with more than five employees in the third round of funding.
The following seven businesses applied for and received the $5,000 grants in the second round of funding:
•Sidekick Taekwondo Center, 2983 Chino Ave.
•Jenny Nails & Spa, 2130 Grand Ave.
•Punch It Up Fitness, 14230 Chino Hills Parkway
•VIP Foot Spa and Massage, 2575 Chino Hills Parkway
•Aki Ramen & Kitchen, 4183 Chino Hills Parkway
•Polo Cleaners, 4183 Chino Hills Parkway
•Imperial Cleaners, 14850 Pipeline Ave.
The owner of Punch It Up Fitness stated, “I was in tears. We cannot emphasize enough how much this really helps just to keep our business open. It’s been tough and this relieves a lot of stress.”
To be eligible for the grant, businesses must meet the following criteria:
•have five or fewer employees including the owner
•be an existing business since Jan. 1, 2020
•commit to retaining at least one full-time employee from a household that meets low to moderate-income levels based on Housing and Urban Development requirements.
A family of four is considered low to moderate income if their annual gross household income is $60,250.
Home-based businesses are not eligible.
Grants can be used for rent, payroll, utilities, inventory, and more.
Information on how to apply is available at chinohills.org/businessgrant.
For assistance, call 364-2717.
More money
In mid-September, the city received an additional $413,747 in CARES Act funds through the Community Development Block Grant program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Councilman Ray Marquez suggested during a recent council meeting that the next round of grants should go to businesses with more than five employees.
“We have restaurants in Chino Hills that could really use this money, but they are ineligible,” he said.
During the Chino Hills city council candidates’ forum Tuesday night, Mayor Art Bennett said the city received a minimal number of participants during the first round of grants that offered $2,500, prompting the council to increase the grant amount to $5,000.
“We have $413,747 waiting in the wings,” he said. “We’re going to try and expand the number of employees so that businesses can have the financial shot in the arm they really need.”
Another suggestion on how to use some of the grant money was for a potential senior meals program provided by Chino Hills restaurants.
City staff will be approaching the council for direction on how to allocate the new funds, said a Chino Hills spokesperson.
