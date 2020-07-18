Southern California Gas Company launched its “Fueling Our Communities” program July 6 to provide free meals to individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including in Chino.
Five regional charity organizations received funds from a $500,000 donation from Southern California Gas Company to provide close to 140,000 meals to 40,000 individuals in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern, Tulare and Imperial counties over the summer season in 44 cities and will feed seniors, students, families and migrant farm workers while helping local small businesses.
The Family Service Association (FSA), an organization that provides meals, will serve the San Bernardino County cities of Chino, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Joshua Tree, Loma Linda, Ontario Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley.
“As the summer season is approaching and more areas are reopening, we must keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and there are many vulnerable populations in need,” said Andy Carrasco, vice president of strategy and engagement, and chief environmental officer at SoCalGas.
“We are thankful for all the amazing organizations and community leaders who have stepped up and joined us to give back to those who need it the most,” he said.
The program will provide meals to seniors in 24 cities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, many which are in rural and underserved areas,” said Shannon Gonzalez, chief program officer at FSA. “FSA will also purchase gift certificates from local restaurants which will allow recipients to visit their favorite food spots and contribute to the economy.”
Information: visit www.so calgas.com/coronavirus.
