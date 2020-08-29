The Chino Hills Public Works Commission will hear a presentation on the Water and Recycled Water Master Plan when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers.
The city council approved a $556,985 agreement with Hazen and Sawyer of Irvine on April 14 to update the city’s 2005 plan.
Updates are needed every 5 to 20 years because of changes in land use, system needs, regulatory requirements, and regional factors.
The commission will meet in chambers and the public may participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering 81775522463 followed by the # sign.
