About four hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday a recommendation for all school districts in the state to close their doors for the rest of the academic year, Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield said the district’s 35 schools will follow suit.
“I understand that this sudden, but not unexpected announcement, may naturally cause anxiety to our students, families and staff,” he wrote in an email to school district parents at 3:50 p.m. “I want to assure all of our students, especially our seniors, that they will be receiving final grades and continue on the path to graduation and culmination.”
Chino Valley Unified closed its schools on March 13 and began its Distance Learning education this week, which will take place through the end of the scheduled school year on May 28.
“Rest assured, all school assignments will be graded with empathy and sensitivity given the abnormal circumstances surrounding us,” Mr. Enfield stated in the email. “I am confident that together we will successfully navigate our new educational landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With the closures, all activities — proms, graduations, sporting events and other events — have been cancelled, but Mr. Enfield said the district will look into alternative plans for graduation ceremonies for its 2020 senior class.
He said he would update parents and students with information if and when alternative graduation ceremonies can be scheduled.
Students in all grades are being asked to continue logging in to their District Learning education plans and complete their assignments as requested by their teachers, Mr. Enfield said.
The school district’s grab-and-go meal service, which includes breakfast and lunch, will continue weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday, May 28.
The grab-and-go meals can be picked up at the district’s junior high and K-8 schools.
Those schools are:
•Townsend Junior High, 15359 Ilex Drive, Chino Hills.
•Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills.
•Ramona Junior High, 4575 Ramona Ave., Chino.
•Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
•Cal Aero Preserve Academy, 15850 Main St., Chino.
•Briggs Fundamental, 11880 Roswell Ave., Chino.
•Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario.
"Education is truly an essential service, and I could not be more proud of our front line teachers, counselors, nutrition service workers, health employees, technology staff maintenance employees, administrative support staff, school administrators and the rest of our CVUSD family who have risen to the challenge and accepted their responsibilities to our students with grit, determination and a smile,” Mr. Enfield said.
