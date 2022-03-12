Neighborhood concerns about Isaiah’s Rock prompt action

The City of Chino has installed a surveillance camera on Seventh Street in response to concerns from residents about problems associated with Isaiah’s Rock, a charity organization at 13023 Seventh Street.
Amy Rowland, who lives on Seventh Street, told the Chino City Council March 1 that in the last few years, there has been damage to property, intoxicated individuals, human waste and urine found in the street’s alleyways, and people digging through trash bins.
“I know Isaiah’s Rock is trying to do a good thing, but many residents are concerned with the people who receive these services,” Ms. Rowland told the council. “We have had people roaming around during the night, screaming, and having physical interactions, where we have had to call the police.”
Charleen King and her late husband David King founded the faith-based organization in their Seventh Street home in 1992. The charity provides food, blankets, and essential items.
The organization also holds a weekly drive-through food distribution on Wednesdays in the Chino Civic Center parking lot.
Police Chief Wes Simmons said Seventh Street residents called for a neighborhood watch meeting to discuss their concerns about crime and homelessness on Feb. 24.
Since that time, several individuals who were identified by the neighborhood as committing crimes in the area were arrested or placed in a county treatment facility.
Concerned residents also requested the camera, which was installed on Seventh and B streets, and includes several pan tilt zoom cameras, the chief said.
“We have several of these cameras deployed throughout the city and move them around regularly to address issues like this,” said Chief Simmons. “These cameras are used as a deterrent to crime because of the flashing blue light on top and can give the police department information on what is occurring in an area.”
In addition to the neighborhood watch meeting, Quality of Life Officers, Community Services employees, staff from the Social Work Action Group and a County Behavioral Health Social Worker met with representatives at Isaiah’s Rock on March 2, the chief said.
Mrs. King apologized to the city council for the problems caused by visitors of Isaiah’s Rock.
“One of the things we have more than ever is mentally ill people and drugs, and the two don’t mix,” Mrs. King said.
In an interview on Tuesday, Mrs. King said she carefully ensures that those seeking shelter are not using drugs.
She said she will sometimes have individuals show them the inside of their purse or belongings to verify that they don’t have drugs or paraphernalia.
“I’ll let an individual have a mat and some blankets to sleep only if they’re not doing drugs,” Mrs. King said. “If an individual came for lunch and they were on drugs, I would say you can have lunch, but since you’re high as a kite, you have to get off my property after.”
Mrs. King said she feels bad that many of her neighbors were upset, but they never came to speak to her.
She said she didn’t find out her neighbors had these concerns until she attended the neighborhood watch meeting.
“I guess I’m failing at loving my neighbor. I want to love all of them and make this right,” Mrs. King said. “I want to make sure we put tighter boundaries, but I never want to stop what I’m doing, it’s my life calling.”
Mayor Eunice Ulloa directed Community Services Director Linda Reich and staff during the March 1 council meeting to form a task force to help advise and support homeless efforts in Chino.
“We need to ratchet it up to the next step,” said the mayor.
Ms. Reich said the city will be adding transitional housing to its homeless task force program after visiting the city of Lake Elsinore, which has a homeless task force in place that includes transitional housing.
She said the transitional housing will provide a solution for residents who don’t have any place to go.
“Lake Elsinore shared what’s been successful for them,” she said. “So we know the model works. We’re about two years behind them. But I know we can get to that same place.”
Councilman Chris Flores, who represents District 1 and rents a house on Seventh Street owned by the David and Charleen King Living Trust, said he does not feel his neighborhood is being affected.
“I don’t see any issues as a resident, but I understand from a resident’s perspective, who might not know what Isaiah’s Rock does, or never visited the facility. It’s just a matter of misinformation,” Mr. Flores said.
Councilman Flores said he went around the neighborhood with Mrs. King to ask residents if they had any concerns. He said out of 15 people, four residents brought up concerns, specifically about individuals urinating in the alleys.
“These are grown adults who are sometimes on drugs, making their own decisions,” he said. “Sometimes Charleen is out of the house, so they’re not getting 100 percent supervision. The only thing Isaiah’s Rock provides is a meal.”
Chief Simmons said the police department conducted a 13-month analysis, from January 2021 to February 2022 of crime in the reporting district that encompasses Isaiah’s Rock, in the neighborhood between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue, Fifth Street and Central Avenue. The district also includes City Hall and several city facilities.
During that timeframe, 100 calls per month were made to the police department, he said.
The crimes in the reporting district consist of misdemeanors such as petty theft, disturbances and drug and alcohol violations, the chief said.
The police department compared the reporting district with a similar reporting district in the area, he said.
“Generally speaking, the crimes in both areas are similar,” the chief said.
