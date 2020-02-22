Tickets are now on sale for Chino Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest 2020, an all-you-can-eat steak and lobster dinner fundraiser, to be held 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
There will be door prizes, a live auction, wine, beer and live entertainment by West Coast Strayz and DJ Jalapeno.
Tickets are $75 each but will increase to $85 after March 1.
Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite.com under “Chino Valley Lobsterfest;” at Champion Newspapers, 13179 Ninth St., Chino; or online at www.chinorotary.org.
Information: Rick Bui at (714) 305-2400 or Deanna Trang at (626) 380-5246 or email chinovalleyrotary@gmail.com.
