Student representative groups have expressed to board members and administrative staff that having mental health services on campus is a top priority.
At the Sept. 2 Chino Valley Unified School Board meeting, board member Christina Gagnier said she and president Joe Schaffer met with students who shared their concerns.
“This is not something new in the district,” Mrs. Gagnier said. “A lot of students are afraid to access their general counselors and frankly those counselors have their hands full.”
Mrs. Gagnier said parents are echoing the same sentiments and educators are asking for more mental health professionals on campus.
She suggested a committee or other initiative to explore the matter.
Supt. Norm Enfield said the district has met with student representative groups and have asked for specifics on what each campus needs.
“We want to be very clear on what it is they want so we can provide that support directly to them,” he said. “It could be different at every school site, so for us it’s important to get that feedback.”
Mental health is not as simple as a student requesting help, he said. There is a requirement that parents must agree to it.
Dr. Enfield said the district will continue to look at how to provide services in a “back and forth” process to determine what resources are needed before rolling out a plan to the school sites.
