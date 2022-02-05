A weather project that can actually induce rain formation through basic chemistry is being pitched to cities and agencies within the Santa Ana River Watershed.
The weather modification technique, called “cloud seeding,” changes a stormcloud’s structure to increase the chance of precipitation.
Mark Norton, water resources and planning manager for the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority (SAWPA), told the Chino Hills Public Works Commission during its January meeting that a four-year pilot cloud seeding project is being proposed at a cost of $208,300.
Mr. Norton has been making presentations to local jurisdictions seeking $10,000 per city/agency to fund the project, sometimes jointly with California Department of Water Resources, the North tants, and other agencies.
Mr. Norton’s explanation of the process prompted questions and interest from the Public Works Commission that voted 3-0, with two commissioners absent, to support the project and send it to the city council for consideration.
Mr. Norton explained that silver iodide particles are released from units on the ground into stormclouds that form ice crystals and fall to earth as snow or rain, depending on the temperature.
Each ground seeding unit contains a propane tank at the bottom and a canister of silver iodide above it, he said.
The project would include 13 ground units that would be installed at the base of four mountain ranges to provide a continuous plume of silver iodide particles that would be lifted by the wind effect and forced upward.
The stations would operate from November through April. Cloud seeding could increase precipitation by 5 to 15 percent, he said. Mr. Norton said cloud seeding started in the United States in the 1940s but advances in weather forecasting, computer modeling, and seeding methods have improved the technology.
When asked about environmental concerns, Mr. Norton said more than 44 scientific studies conducted over the past several decades have shown that silver iodide in the water produced by cloud seeding is at a concentration that is not harmful to plants, animals or the environment.
