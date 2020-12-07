Work on the Benson Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway in Chino will cause nighttime closures of the freeway this week.
The closures will take place during nighttime and early-morning hours Tuesday through Friday, according to Caltrans.
The Benson Avenue bridge is part of the Bridge Replacement Project, which also includes the bridges on Pipeline and Monte Vista avenues above the 60 Freeway.
This week’s lane closures:
Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 10
*All eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Central Avenue to Mountain Avenue.
*The eastbound HOV, No. 1 and No. 2 lanes and the eastbound Central Avenue onramp, starting at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.
*The westbound HOV lanes, along with the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Mountain Avenue to Central Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 11
*All westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Mountain Avenue to Central Avenue.
*The westbound HOV, No. 1 and No. 2 lanes and the westbound Mountain Avenue onramp will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*The eastbound HOV, No. 1 and No. 2 lanes and the Central Avenue onramp will close from Central Avenue to Mountain Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Detours
*Westbound lanes: Take the Mountain Avenue exit, turn right to Philadelphia Street. Make a left and another left at Central Avenue to re-enter the freeway.
*Eastbound lanes: Take the Central Avenue exit, turn left to Philadelphia Street. Make a right and another right at Mountain Avenue to reenter the freeway.
Information: www.60swarm.com or 383-4631.
