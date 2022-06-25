By Josh Thompson
A man riding a motorcycle was killed early June 10 after a collision with a semitruck on Flight Avenue, east of Chino Airport and south of Merrill Avenue, in Chino, Chino Police said.
Cyril Gayo, 21, of Lake Elsinore, was taking a break from his job at FedEx and was trying out his friend’s motorcycle, according to a statement on a Go Fund Me page – www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-gayo-family – which has raised more than $8,000.
While heading back to the Fed Ex facility, the motorcyclist and an Amazon truck collided, the statement read.
Chino police were called at 5:17 a.m. on a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a semitruck, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokeswoman said
“The semitruck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation,” she said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
“Traffic investigators are seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision or have information about it,” Mrs. Castro said.
Family members described Mr. Gayo as a hard worker and was a “brother” to everyone he loved.
Anyone with information can call Officer Alex Courtney at (909) 334-3170 or email acourtney@chinopd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.