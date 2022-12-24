New grass for soccer fields at Ayala Park in Chino

Four soccer fields at Ayala Park will be resurfaced with fresh sod as part of a city-wide sports field resodding project.
The Chino City Council unanimously voted Dec. 6 to award a $527,056 to Southern California Landscape Inc. of Fontana for the resodding of the city’s nine sports fields.
Acting Public Works Services Manager Ben Orosco said the contract covers a three-year period and the city seeks to resod two fields a year.
The fields are heavily used and have experienced damage through the years, Mr. Orosco said. Resodding them will provide a safe playing environment and high-quality fields, he said.
Soccer fields 7, 8, 9, and 10 will be stripped, laser leveled, fertilized and resodded.
Mr. Orosco said the fields will be protected by temporary fencing throughout the process. The work will not affect sports teams playing at Ayala Park, he said.
Work is expected to begin in early February and is anticipated to be completed by mid-May.
