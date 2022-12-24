New grass for soccer fields at Ayala Park in Chino

Field 8 at Ayala Park is one of the four fields that will be temporarily fenced to be resodded in early February.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Four soccer fields at Ayala Park will be resurfaced with fresh sod as part of a city-wide sports field resodding project.

The Chino City Council unanimously voted Dec. 6 to award a $527,056 to Southern California Landscape Inc. of Fontana for the resodding of the city’s nine sports fields.

