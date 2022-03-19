Pinehurst Park recommended for splash pad

Pinehurst Park on Butterfield Ranch Road off Park Drive in Chino Hills was preferred over Butterfield Park as the location for a splash pad by the Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.
The commission recommended Pinehurst on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Robert Gavela opposed.
Mr. Gavela said he would have liked to see architectural designs for both parks with a cost analysis, parking analysis, and space/layout specifics before voting on one park over another.
“I wanted to see what was on the table for both parks before making a recommendation,” he said after the meeting.
The Chino Hills City Council will make the final decision.
There will be public workshops with the architect to gather input from residents, Community Services Director Jonathan Marshall said.
Commissioners gave numerous reasons for preferring the 15-acre Pinehurst Park, including the flat topography compared to the slopes at Butterfield Park, newer infrastructure, enough room to build an additional parking area, more centrally located, and easily compliant for ADA access.
Commissioners said they agreed with residents that the 10-acre Butterfield Park on Mystic Canyon Drive has a quiet, neighborhood feel that could be disturbed with a splash pad, is too shady and windy in the area where the splash pad would be located (adjacent to the restroom), the lack of parking that would force splash pad users to park on Mystic Canyon Road creating a traffic safety concern, and removal of the grass area where adults and children play soccer.
Mr. Marshall said the splash pad would have a recirculating system with an underground holding tank where the water would be treated and recirculated.
More than 1000 letters were sent to residents surrounding both Pinehurst and Butterfield parks to inform them about the meeting, and signs were placed at each park.
Of the 12 emails received, 10 supported Pinehurst, one supported Butterfield, and resident Donald Wise said a splash pad should not be built because there is not enough water to spare in Southern California.
