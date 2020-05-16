A developer’s request to defer the completion of the Discovery Park and the Meadowhouse Recreation Center in the Preserve area of south Chino because of design delays will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Monday during a virtual meeting.
The Commission is also expected to act on developer requests regarding the construction of up to 1,062 residential units in the Preserve.
The meeting will be held via a teleconference system. Instructions to participate are available at cityofchino.org/calendar and selecting the May 18, 2020 meeting.
Chino Preserve Development Corporation, an arm of Lewis Operating Companies, is requesting deferring the completion of the 3-acre Discovery Park to the 30th building permit issuance within each of seven previously approved tentative tract maps for the Discovery Village housing project.
The Discovery Village development is generally located east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue and north of Legacy Park Street.
In May 2019, Carolyn Baltzer, projects manager for the city of Chino’s parks and facilities division, said parks are usually constructed on a timeline so they will be completed when model homes for the development are open to the public.
The park, initially expected to open later this year, is being developed by Lewis in lieu of paying development impact fees for a park.
In its preliminary design, the park includes an obstacle course, picnic and barbecue areas, open play turf, a half basketball court, discovery loop, cross-circuit training ground, dog park, mounded dune garden, Tai chi garden, shade structure and restrooms.
Recreation center
Lewis is also asking to defer the completion of the Meadowhouse Recreational Center to the 30th building permit issuance of each of five previously approved tentative tract maps for the Van Vliet Master Plan area that is located south of Bickmore Avenue, north of Pine Avenue, east of Mayhew Avenue and west of Rincon Meadows Avenue.
The 3,949-square-foot recreation center, as proposed, will include a pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, dog park, obstacle course, pickleball court and other amenities, said Warren Morelion, the city of Chino’s senior planner.
The center is currently in the permit phase and was intended to open at the same time as the first occupancies of the housing development.
Mr. Morelion said that, if the planning commission allows the park and recreation center projects to be deferred, work is expected to begin on the recreation center in August with completion in May 2021, and work for the park is expected to begin in July and be completed by May 2021.
Residential
The planning commission is also expected to consider a request by Trumark Homes to subdivide 124.6 acres into 298 numbered lots, consisting of 283 residential lots, 12 condo lots and three non-residential lots, for future construction of up to 482 residential units for its Rancho Miramonte development, generally located south of Chino-Corona Road and east of Cucamonga Avenue.
Trumark also wants to subdivide 76.11 acres into 272 numbered lots consisting of 265 residential lots and seven condo lots for the future construction of up to 341 residential units for the same development.
Chino Preserve Development of Lewis Operating Companies is seeking approval to construct 123 residential units on 11.52 acres.
The homes, to be located within a development at the southwest corner of Bickmore and Meadowhouse avenues, are already part of the master plan approved for the Preserve area.
Chino Preserve Development is also seeking approval to construct 80 detached condos on 7.10 acres, generally located on the southwest corner of Bickmore and Meadowhouse avenues; and 36 detached condos on 3.35 acres, generally located on the northeast corner of Channel View Street and Olive Grove Avenue.
These units are currently a part of the master plan approved for the Preserve area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.