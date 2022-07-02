Teresita and Aziz Hussain of Chino Hills celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Diamond Bar Palace Indian Banquet Hall on June 4.
The event was attended by over 80 guests, including relatives and friends from Manila Philippines; Dallas, Texas; San Diego and San Francisco County.
The two met in November 1970 at the John Wesley Hospital Los Angeles where Mr. Hussain was working as a radiology technologist and his future wife was a research technologist.
The couple married on June 1, 1972, in the Metro Manila Philippines.
They have three children Aziz Jr., Cherubin, and Seraphim.
All three work in the medical field.
The couple has three grandchildren Christopher, Chyrstal, and Kamille.
Mrs. Hussain is a retired safety engineer for Cal OSHA where she conducted safety and health inspections in Los Angeles County, San Diego County and Orange County.
Mr. Hussain is a retired supervisor in the radiology department at the LAC-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The two have lived in Chino Hills since September 1993.
