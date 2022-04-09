Paramedics treat Chino resident Stubbie Barr,
Champion photo by Margarita Faundez

Paramedics treat Chino resident Stubbie Barr, an advocate for persons with disabilities, after the wheelchair he was in and an SUV collided Tuesday night at Eucalyptus Avenue and Satterfield Way in Chino. He was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain, Chino Police Lt. Aaron Kelliher said. The cause of the 6:46 p.m. collision remains under investigation because of conflicting statements by Mr. Barr and the SUV driver on how the collision occurred, the lieutenant said. Drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash. 

