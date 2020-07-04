A weather station on Avenida de Portugal east of Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills connects to an irrigation controller as part of the Vila Borba homeowners’ association open space irrigation system, according to assistant community development director Winston Ward.
The weather station “tells” the controller if it’s raining or has recently rained so the irrigation won’t come on, he said.
It also has a wind gauge, or “anemometer,” he said.
If the wind is over a certain velocity, it tells the irrigation controller not to turn on the system.
Adjacent to the weather station is a multi-use trail and open space, including a sensitive habitat area for the coastal California gnatcatcher, a small non-migratory songbird that lives in and around coastal sage scrub.
The habitat was constructed by the developer.
The adjacent parking lot and a portion of the habitat area adjacent to the parking lot was dedicated to the City of Chino Hills, said public works director Daniel Bobadilla.
