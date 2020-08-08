Four white shuttle buses named Mercy, Faith, Grace, and Hope have been in the parking lot at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills on Eucalyptus Avenue since the pandemic hit.
The rolling portable classrooms were once filled with children taking Bible classes taught by volunteers with the Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education.
The program, which does not receive public school funding or endorsement, is allowed under the California State Education Code, and authorized by a school board policy.
With parent permission, students are “released” from school one hour a week for off-campus Bible instruction.
Mercy, Faith, Grace, and Hope journey to all 22 elementary schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District where students hop on board for a free non-denominational Bible study.
The drivers park the buses near the campus.
“When COVID first hit and everything closed down, we were stunned,” said program founder Gail Blake-Smith of Chino Hills. “But after a week of lockdown, God showed us a way to reach children with the Google Classroom platform,” she said.
Michelle Correia, a Released Time volunteer at Lyle Briggs Elementary School who is an educator at a private school, spearheaded an online effort using Google Classroom to offer the remaining six lessons to the children that included a Bible lesson, related worship song and Scripture verse to memorize.
Volunteers kept in touch through Facetime, Zoom, and texting.
At the end of April, instead of the annual pizza party for the 333 graduating students, volunteers hand delivered the Honey Word children’s Bible to the students’ homes.
“We wanted to encourage the children during this time of uncertainty,” Mrs. Blake-Smith said.
“With various technologies, we’re back in the teaching business and praising God,” she said.
God’s plan
Mrs. Blake-Smith began the program in 1998 with two schools—Cortez and E.J. Marshall—four volunteer teachers and 11 children.
Now entering its 23rd year, the program has 45 volunteers and has reached more than 5,000 children.
The “school” year starts in November and ends in April.
“We teach Bible lessons from the Old and New Testaments, basic Biblical doctrine, character building, and we encourage children to follow God’s will for their lives,” she said.
Chino Valley Released Time is a 501(c)(3) program that receives substantial support from Calvary Chapel Chino Hills and Calvary Chapel Diamond Bar, she said.
The format of Released Time will depend on whether the schools are in the distance learning model or the blended learning model by the time the program begins the first week of November, she said.
If distance learning is in effect, the program will be taught through Google Classroom for third to sixth graders.
If blended learning is in effect, the program would be offered to fifth and sixth graders only because of social distancing that would allow only five students on the bus.
“We would love for parents to contact us to be a part of the program,” Mrs. Blake-Smith said.
Her email is: gail4rt@msn.com.
To learn more about the program, visit www.chinoval leyreleasedtimechristianedu cation.org.
