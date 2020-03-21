Despite the images of crowds fighting over toilet paper and food in local stores, many Chino Valley residents have found ways to spread cheer or offer a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Errand assistance
Volunteers from Victory Baptist Church in Chino, 14132 San Antonio Avenue at Edison Avenue, will run errands for the elderly including grocery shopping or anything else they need.
“We care about the health of our members and our community,” Pastor Brian Pattison said.
Those who need assistance may call 597-0409 and leave a message on the pastor’s extension and he will return the call.
Seniors in need may also email the church at info@vbcchino.com
Social media posts
Chino Hills High Choir, under the direction of Laura Rutherford, sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to spread cheer during the school closures. The students each sang from a separate location. A link to the video is posted on the Champion’s Facebook page: facebook/championnewspaper.
Kevin Disson of Chino on Tuesday offered free oranges and grapefruit from his family’s trees.
Chino Hills resident Mike Chandler posted that he was put on an indefinite leave from his job and was available to assist elderly and disabled persons with transporting supplies and goods.
Ethan Hernandez of Chino posted a photo of a basket of food and produce that he planned to donate to someone in need.
Under the guidance of Chino Hills mother Silvia Sotelo Alvarran, 40 Girl Scouts are making cards to be delivered to more than 100 residents of Oakmont Senior Living in Chino Hills.
Sally Viramonte of Chino offered a free pack of diapers Tuesday night.
Natalie Camacho of Chino reported that customers at the Stater Bros. market on Schaefer and Euclid avenues insisted that an elderly woman go to the front of the line waiting to get into the store. This happened before stores began offering early shopping hours to seniors. “A great moment of humanity to witness during this time,” said Ms. Camacho. In comments, Ron Zachman, 74, of Chino, said he was provided the same courtesy by customers at the Stater Bros. market on Riverside Drive and Yorba Avenue.
Jackson, the 8-year-old son of Jenny Chen of Chino Hills asked her what he could do to cheer people up and help them stay strong. She suggested using the power of music. Jackson, an award-winning pianist, provided a mini concert on social media. “Everyone, stay strong, healthy and happy,” he said.
Many Chino Valley residents posted memes thanking nurses, doctors, first responders and retail employees for helping the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
Frankie Jayz of Chino Hills offered baby cereal and oatmeal at no cost to any family in need.
Natalie McCullah of Chino Hills donated toilet paper to a cancer patient who posted a need for the item.
Christie Woodward re-posted an item encouraging people to thank truck drivers for their efforts to deliver goods by buying them a meal at a fast food restaurant if they see the drivers there. The post said truck drivers cannot go through the drive-through lanes and are not allowed to walk up to the fast food windows. Fast food and other restaurants have closed their dining areas in response to the coronavirus. Ms. Woodward also suggested the same kindness for first responders. “We owe them that much,” she said.
On Monday, Pankaj Peter Padia of Chino was offering one to two rolls of toilet paper free to seniors with identification.
The online community group Chino Hills Connections has posted a “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” page for people in need of products and assistance and for those who want to help.
Tricia Cauley of Chino Hills offered the services of her two teenage drivers to run errands for anyone in need.
Registered nurse Regina Corbeil of Chino has offered to pick up food or run other errands to anyone in need.
Candace Bouas-John has offered to transport items for elderly, sick or disabled residents.
Suba Perera offered to assist elderly persons who need help.
Alyson Hooper Markham of Chino Hills donated spaghetti and Andrea Contreras donated toilet paper to a man who listed both those items as needs.
Nicole Bontempo gave distilled water to a mother who requested it for medical needs of a 6-year-old.
Chino Hills resident Lisa Sandoval Iwasaki has offered to help families needing food. She has responded to several requests.
Omnira Yoga Studio in Chino, where Mrs. Iwasaki teaches yoga, also expressed a desire to help families with food.
(Dawn Marks, Marianne Napoles and Brenda Dunkle contributed to this story)
