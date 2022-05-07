The cities of Chino and Chino Hills will not be going to a once-a-week outdoor watering plan but will take other measures to comply with Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) new water restrictions.
MWD declared a water shortage emergency on April 26 and is mandating one-day-a-week watering in areas that are dependent on the State Water Project, a water storage and delivery system that provides water from northern California to more than 27 million residents.
According to City of Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman, the city is a customer of MWD and must meet the water restriction requirements in one of two ways: limiting outdoor watering to one day a week or complying with monthly allocation limits based on remaining MWD storage, drought actions, and Human Health and Safety water provided by the Department of Water Resources.
“The second pathway is the framework the city will be following,” Ms. Freeman said. “These efforts align with MWD’s goal for all southern California residents and businesses to save 30 percent and stretch the state’s resources to prevent additional restrictions or cutbacks this year.”
She said the Chino Hills City Council will consider moving from its current Stage II moderate alert level to a Stage III level, where two days of outdoor irrigation are allowed.
Ms. Freeman said the city has been under a Stage II alert since July 2016 and residents have made great progress in becoming water efficient.
The City of Chino announced in an Instagram video that residents will not be limited to watering one day a week as long as they keep conserving.
City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the city has a budget-based rate structure in place that gives families and businesses an allocation of water based upon their unique water needs, while encouraging conservation.
“Water conservation is more important now than ever,” she said.
Ms. Castro asks residents to check out “Drip Tips” on the city’s social media pages.
Steve Elie, president of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency board of directors, said in a news release that May is Water Awareness Month and there is no better introduction to its significance than the severity of today’s drought.
Mr. Elie urges residents to become familiar with water-saving tips, rebates, and programs provided by cities and local water agencies to reduce water use.
For resources, and up-to-date information on the drought, visit ieua.org/drought-status.
