The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 24, and 31 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for people ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and older.
All San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine free of charge.
No insurance is necessary.
